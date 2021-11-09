"Losing Winter" and climate change

The U.N. Climate Change Conference has brought together world leaders and environmental groups who hope to design solutions that will combat rising temperatures around the globe.

Baltimore-based Jakir Manela, CEO of the Jewish environmental justice organizations Hazon and Pearlstone Center, attended the conference in Glasgow. It gave him hope, and also gave him pause:

”It's just an unbelievable kind of unprecedented project that we have in front of us, for humanity to make this transition. I believe we can do it, but it is going to really take all of us.”

Then we talk with UMBC art professor Lynn Cazabon to hear how the Maryland Center for History and Culture is personalizing how we consider the effects of climate change. Cazabon co-curated MCHC current exhibit, ‘Losing Winter,' and tells us about it. Plus, Dan Barrie, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration breaks down the differences between weather and climate and how those are both changing in our lifetimes.

Links: Hazon, Pearlstone Center, Losing Winter at Maryland Center for History and Culture, MCHC panel discussion ‘Let’s Talk About Weather: Changing Patterns in Maryland.'