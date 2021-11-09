© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

"Losing Winter" and climate change

Published November 9, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST
PXL_20210211_135220493.jpg
Credit: Melissa Gerr

The U.N. Climate Change Conference has brought together world leaders and environmental groups who hope to design solutions that will combat rising temperatures around the globe.

Baltimore-based Jakir Manela, CEO of the Jewish environmental justice organizations Hazon and Pearlstone Center, attended the conference in Glasgow. It gave him hope, and also gave him pause:

”It's just an unbelievable kind of unprecedented project that we have in front of us, for humanity to make this transition. I believe we can do it, but it is going to really take all of us.”

Then we talk with UMBC art professor Lynn Cazabon to hear how the Maryland Center for History and Culture is personalizing how we consider the effects of climate change. Cazabon co-curated MCHC current exhibit, ‘Losing Winter,' and tells us about it. Plus, Dan Barrie, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration breaks down the differences between weather and climate and how those are both changing in our lifetimes.

Links: Hazon, Pearlstone Center, Losing Winter at Maryland Center for History and Culture, MCHC panel discussion ‘Let’s Talk About Weather: Changing Patterns in Maryland.'

Tags

On The RecordOn the RecordWYPR Programs
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr