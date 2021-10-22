Why the Job Opportunities Task Force is pulling an all-'nighter' in Baltimore tomorrow
Unreliable transportation, work obligations that don’t allow for personal time during typical business hours, fickle internet connections. These factors can prevent people from taking care of healthcare concerns or legal questions.
The Job Opportunities Task Force seeks to remove those barriers. Tomorrow, the nonprofit is hosting an all-night resource clinic in Baltimore, bringing volunteer lawyers and social workers to the community. We speak with CEO Caryn York.