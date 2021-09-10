Maryland To Accept Afghan Refugees Arrivals. Here’s How To Help.

What’s next for the tens of thousands of Afghans arriving in the United States?

Ruben Chandrasekar leads the International Rescue Committee’s offices in Baltimore and Silver Spring. IRC is one of nine national resettlement agencies tasked with helping Afghan arrivals build new lives and become self-sufficient. We discuss how many newcomers may resettle in Maryland, and how IRC will help them find housing and jobs.

