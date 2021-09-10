© 2021 WYPR
Header Background.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Maryland To Accept Afghan Refugees Arrivals. Here’s How To Help.

Published September 10, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT
Children and adults carry bags while walking through an airport terminal.
Gemunu Amarasinghe/AP
/
FR171825 AP
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk through the terminal to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport. Credit: AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe

What’s next for the tens of thousands of Afghans arriving in the United States?

Ruben Chandrasekar leads the International Rescue Committee’s offices in Baltimore and Silver Spring. IRC is one of nine national resettlement agencies tasked with helping Afghan arrivals build new lives and become self-sufficient. We discuss how many newcomers may resettle in Maryland, and how IRC will help them find housing and jobs.

Learn how to help Afghan evacuees connected to IRC here.

Tags

On The RecordOn the Recordrefugees
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Maureen Harvie
Maureen Harvie is senior producer for On the Record. She is a graduate of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, and joined WYPR in 2014 as an intern for the newsroom. Whether coordinating live election night coverage, capturing the sounds of a roller derby scrimmage, interviewing veterans, or booking local authors, she is always on the lookout for the next story.
See stories by Maureen Harvie