Stories From The Stoop: Alex and Erin, and Elliot Wagenheim

Published August 27, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT
Stoop.jpg
Stoop Storytelling Series
/

Here is a stoop story from Alex and Erin about how, with a helping hand, you can conquer mountains. Plus, a stoop story from Elliot Wagenheim, about going the extra mile, even at a great altitude, for his son. You can hear more stoop stories at Stoopstorytelling dot com.

And Saturday, August 28, you can mark Women’s Equality Day--we’re still in the centennial of women getting the right to vote. In parks across the state, women and their families can celebrate with food, family-friendly festivities, networking, exhibits and information on healthcare, voting rights and the arts scene. In Baltimore, the event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at Druid Hill Park. It’s free. Bring your own potluck, or buy from women-owned food trucks.

Links: Women’s Equality Day Celebration across Maryland.

Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
