Stories From The Stoop: Alex and Erin, and Elliot Wagenheim

Here is a stoop story from Alex and Erin about how, with a helping hand, you can conquer mountains. Plus, a stoop story from Elliot Wagenheim, about going the extra mile, even at a great altitude, for his son. You can hear more stoop stories at Stoopstorytelling dot com.

And Saturday, August 28, you can mark Women’s Equality Day--we’re still in the centennial of women getting the right to vote. In parks across the state, women and their families can celebrate with food, family-friendly festivities, networking, exhibits and information on healthcare, voting rights and the arts scene. In Baltimore, the event runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at Druid Hill Park. It’s free. Bring your own potluck, or buy from women-owned food trucks.

Links: Women’s Equality Day Celebration across Maryland.

