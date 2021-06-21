© 2021 WYPR
50yrsHeader.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-The-Record-Twitter-Linkedin.png
On The Record

Pandemic Takeaways And Tech Trends

Published June 21, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT
Amy Webb.jpg
Amy Webb, founder of the Future Today Institute. Credit: Elena Seibert.

Business travel is dead. Consumer Privacy? no more. But we’ve learned to be more adaptive … and more willing to plan for uncertainty in the future.

These are a few of the takeaways Amy Webb, founder of the Future Today Institute, sees resulting from fifteen months of living with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Webb also describes some tech trends she anticipates for 2021 and beyond … and they may surprise you!

“The focus will be much less on a tiny screen that we hold in our hands, and instead to a constellation of devices that we will wear, and at some point we will start embedding, or ingesting, even.”

Links: Future Today Institute newsletter, Amy Webb books, 2021 Tech Trends report.

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast