Pandemic Takeaways And Tech Trends

Business travel is dead. Consumer Privacy? no more. But we’ve learned to be more adaptive … and more willing to plan for uncertainty in the future.

These are a few of the takeaways Amy Webb, founder of the Future Today Institute, sees resulting from fifteen months of living with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Webb also describes some tech trends she anticipates for 2021 and beyond … and they may surprise you!

“The focus will be much less on a tiny screen that we hold in our hands, and instead to a constellation of devices that we will wear, and at some point we will start embedding, or ingesting, even.”

Links: Future Today Institute newsletter, Amy Webb books, 2021 Tech Trends report.

