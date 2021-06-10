© 2021 WYPR
On The Record

BSO's Marin Alsop: A Gala Send Off

Published June 10, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
Maestra Marin Alsop will step down after leading the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra for fourteen years. Credit: Maximilian Franz

Fourteen years after Marin Alsop took the podium of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra--the first woman to lead any major U.S. orchestra--she’ll conduct her last concert as music director a week from Saturday. Juneteenth honors the day in 1865 enslaved Blacks in Texas learned they were free--and the concert will start with music commissioned from Morgan State professor James Lee III and hip-hop artist Wordsmith:

“This is a bold statement that they’re making allowing James and I to premiere a piece that’s done by a Black songwriter like myself and a black composer [?] and James, and again with this being the Marin festival, this should be about her, it just shows you what she’s about, she’s always about championing others and progress.”

Then BSO vice-president Allison Burr-Livingstone tells about the Marin Festival, and some milestones.

Links: Pratt Library: In Conversation with the BSO; Marin Alsop retrospective events timeline, BSO Gala on MPT, BSO Offstage, Final BSO Sessions, Wordsmith, James Lee III,

Tags

On The RecordWYPR ProgramsOn the Record
Sheilah Kast
Sheilah Kast is the host of On The Record, Monday-Friday, 9:30-10:00 am.
See stories by Sheilah Kast
Melissa Gerr
Melissa Gerr is a producer for On the Record. She started in public media at Twin Cities Public Television in St. Paul, Minn., where she is from, and then worked as a field producer for Oregon Public Broadcasting in Portland. She made the jump to audio-lover in Baltimore as a digital media editor at Mid-Atlantic Media and Laureate Education, Inc. and as a field producer for "Out of the Blocks." Her beat is typically the off-beat with an emphasis on science, culture and things that make you say, 'Wait, what?'
See stories by Melissa Gerr