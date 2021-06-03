Fighting HIV/AIDS For Forty Years

Forty years ago, contracting HIV was something close to a death sentence. Much has happened since then, including the discovery and testing of drugs that allow people with HIV to live long lives and engage in fulfilling relationships.

Dr. Sebastian Ruhs has seen the trajectory of HIV treatment almost since the beginning. Now, he’s the Chief Medical officer for Chase Brexton Health Care. He believes it’s possible to put HIV/AIDS behind us:

“We need to wrap up our sleeves again and all work together because we have a chance now, thanks to these medications and the knowledge that we’ve acquired, to end the epidemic.” Plus, we ask HIV healthcare advocate and educator Carmaletta Able what she's learned.

Links: Baltimore Virtual AIDS Walk and Music Fest, Chase Brexton Healthcare, HIV/AIDS Timeline, HIV/AIDS resources in Maryland.

