Love Your Mother! Happy Earth Day

Earth day is time to pause and embrace nature--and also to take stock of the health of the planet.

We hear about prescient observations from the woman who galvanized modern environmentalism--Rachel Carson--as told by living history performer and naturalist Colleen Webster.

Plus, biologist and pollinator educator Heather Holm tells us why cultivating native plants in our yards ... attracts native insects … and plays such a vital role in our ecosystem:

“Everything that builds upon that foundation whether it’s birds or predatory mammals, if we were to pull out that bottom card, whether it’s native insects or native plants, then the whole house of cards would collapse.”

Links: Natural History Society of Maryland event; Heather Holm Instagram, books and posters, Colleen Webster Living History Performances, Chesapeake Bay Native Plant Center, Forever Maryland.

