Everyman founder Vincent Lancisi reflects as he passes the torch

It’s Midday on the Arts!

Tom's first guest today has been a bulwark of the local theater scene since 1990. Vincent Lancisi founded the Everyman Theater 35 years ago around the concept of a resident company. Only a few theater ensembles in the United States use this model, in which a group of theater artists work together regularly, creating deep bonds and familiarity that lead to a unique dynamic in rehearsals and performances.

At the end of this season, Vincent Lancisi will retire. His final production and directing project, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, is at the Everyman now. It closes on April 19.

Lancisi’s successor, Brandon Weinbrenner, is the associate director of the Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre in Houston. He will take the reins of the Everyman in July.

Vincent Lancisi joins Tom in Studio A…