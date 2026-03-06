2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
How will Baltimore's $500M Opioid Restitution Fund heal the city?

By Matt Bush,
Sam Bermas-DawesAmy WaltersRob Sivak
Published March 6, 2026 at 12:00 PM EST
Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott announcing the first grantees of the city's $500M Opioid Restitution Fund, outside the offices of Healthcare for the Homeless, one of the grantees. Behind the mayor, left to right, are: Erica Hamlet, director of THE SOAP, a family addiction support group and also a grantee; Kevin Lindamood, CEO of Healthcare for the Homeless; Ernestina Simmons, director of the Mayor's Office of Homeless Services; and William Staton, a member of the city's Restitution Advisory Board.
Scott Maucione for WYPR
On today's Midday, with guest host, WYPR News Director Matt Bush, a look at how Baltimore City has begun disbursing some of the $500 million it received in the Opioid Restitution Fund.

Half-a-billion dollars is a lot of money.

But is it enough to help a city heal after years of pain caused by the opioid epidemic?

Not long ago, overdose deaths claimed about a thousand lives a year in Baltimore city, according to reporting from our news partners the Baltimore Banner. From 2018 to 2022, we had some of the highest overdose rates in the country.

Recent data show a drop in overdose deaths.

But now, Baltimore is receiving more than 500-million dollars in legal settlement money won from the opioid manufacturers accused of funneling the drugs into the city.

And last week, the City announced the first wave of Opioid Restitution Fund grants, directed specifically to on-the-ground organizations that are working on drug safety, and with recovering opioid addicts and their families to help repair some of the damage done.

WYPR health reporter Scott Maucione has covered this story rigorously, and he joins Matt in Studio A.

Then, Matt and Scott are joined by Dr. Danielle Friedman Nestadt, an Assistant Scientist in the Department of Health, Behavior and Society at Johns Hopkins University’s Bloomberg School of Public Health. She is also director of the Check-It program, which is one of the grantees of the city's Opioid Restitution Fund.

You can join the conversation:
email us at [email protected], or
call us at 410.662.8780

Matt Bush
Matt Bush spent 14 years in public radio prior to coming to WYPR as news director in October 2022. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Washington D.C.’s NPR affiliate, WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter. He covered the Maryland General Assembly for six years (alongside several WYPR reporters in the statehouse radio bullpen) as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
