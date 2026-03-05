2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Rousuck's Review: 'Dance Nation' at Fells Point Corner Theatre

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallAmy WaltersRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published March 5, 2026 at 12:45 PM EST
ID: The cast of "Dance Nation":(L-R) Tash Hawkins, Marcus King, Barbara Madison Hauck, Eesha Gupta, Maghan Stanton Ziccardi, Laura Malkus, and Danielle Sumaryo.

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom for another of her weekly reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she tells us about the Baltimore premiere of Clare Barron's celebrated play, Dance Nation, in a new production at Fells Point Corner Theatre.

Set "somewhere in America," Dance Nation follows an army of pre-teen competitive dancers as they plot their triumph: if their new routine is good enough, they’ll claw their way to the top at the Nationals in Tampa Bay, Florida. In this explosive play about ambition, growing up, and finding our souls in the heat of it all, more is at stake than a first-place trophy. As the competition heats up, literal fangs come out, and the blood, sweat, and tears get very real in a drama about friendship, rivalry, and girls becoming women.

Eesha Gupta (L) and Barbara Madison Hauck in Clare Barron's "Dance Nation"

In recognizing Dance Nation as a Finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Drama, the Pulitzer Committee lauded Barron's work as "a refreshingly unorthodox play that conveys the joy and abandon of dancing, while addressing the changes to body and mind of its preteen characters as they peer over the precipice toward adulthood."

Genevieve de Mahy, the former Artistic Director of Single Carrot Theatre, directs the play's nine-member cast.

Dance Nation continues at Fells Point Corner Theatre through Sunday, March 8.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Amy Walters
Amy Walters joined the Baltimore Public Media team on February 24th as Midday's executive producer.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
