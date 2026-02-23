2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Newswrap: Updates on Maryland redistricting; pushbacks on ICE

By Gabe Ortis,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published February 23, 2026 at 12:31 PM EST
Delegates gather on the floor in the House Chamber for a session of the Maryland General Assembly at the State Capitol in Annapolis, Md, Wednesday, Jan 11, 2024. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
Bryan Woolston
/
FR171481 AP
Delegates gather on the floor in the House Chamber for a session of the Maryland General Assembly at the State Capitol in Annapolis, Md, Wednesday, Jan 11, 2024.

On today’s Midday Newswrap with guest host Gabe Ortis, we turn first to one of the biggest stories in Maryland politics: redistricting.

WYPR’s statehouse reporter Sarah Petrowich has been covering every stage of this story, and she joins us in Studio A.

In our second Newswrap segment, we turn to Washington County, Maryland.

Residents in Western Maryland voted 2 to 3 for Donald Trump in 2024. Now, amid a surge in federal immigration enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security is looking to set up an immigrant detention facility in a large warehouse near Hagerstown.

But some residents in the nearby town of Williamsport are pushing back against the idea.

WYPR’s health reporter Scott Maucione joins Gabe in studio to discuss this story.

You can join the conversation:
Email us at [email protected], or
Call us at 410.662.8780.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayMaryland General Assembly 2026Trump administrationRedistricting in Maryland
Gabe Ortis
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
