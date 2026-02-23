Newswrap: Updates on Maryland redistricting; pushbacks on ICE

On today’s Midday Newswrap with guest host Gabe Ortis, we turn first to one of the biggest stories in Maryland politics: redistricting.

WYPR’s statehouse reporter Sarah Petrowich has been covering every stage of this story, and she joins us in Studio A.

In our second Newswrap segment, we turn to Washington County, Maryland.

Residents in Western Maryland voted 2 to 3 for Donald Trump in 2024. Now, amid a surge in federal immigration enforcement, the Department of Homeland Security is looking to set up an immigrant detention facility in a large warehouse near Hagerstown.

But some residents in the nearby town of Williamsport are pushing back against the idea.

WYPR’s health reporter Scott Maucione joins Gabe in studio to discuss this story.

