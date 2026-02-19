Rousuck's Review: 'Fences' at Chesapeake Shakespeare Co.

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins us for another of her weekly reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she spotlights the new production of August Wilson's 1985 play "Fences" by Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, the sixth in the ongoing Baltimore August Wilson Celebration, is part of the late playwright's "Pittsburgh Cycle," examining the African American experience and race relations, among other themes. Set in 1950s-era Pittsburgh, "Fences" tells the story of former Negro League baseball star Troy Maxson, now working the city streets as a trash collector and filled with simmering regrets that threaten to undermine his bonds with the family he loves.

Directed by Reginald L. Douglas and starring DeJeanette Horne as Troy Maxson, Lolita Marie as his wife Rose and Isaiah C. Evans as their son Cory, "Fences" offers powerful insights into love, responsibility, and the invisible fences that confine us.

credit: Kiirstn Pagan Photography DeJeanette Horne (left) and Lolita Marie as husband and wife in August Wilson "Fences" at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. The actors are husband and wife in real life, as well.

"Fences" continues at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company through Sunday March 8.

For showtimes and ticketing info, click here.