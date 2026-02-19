2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Rousuck's Review: 'Fences' at Chesapeake Shakespeare Co.

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 19, 2026 at 12:45 PM EST
Dejeanette Horne (left) and Isaiah C. Evans play father and son in "Fences," in Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's new production of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play.
credit: Kiirstn Pagan Photography
Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins us for another of her weekly reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she spotlights the new production of August Wilson's 1985 play "Fences" by Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, the sixth in the ongoing Baltimore August Wilson Celebration, is part of the late playwright's "Pittsburgh Cycle," examining the African American experience and race relations, among other themes. Set in 1950s-era Pittsburgh, "Fences" tells the story of former Negro League baseball star Troy Maxson, now working the city streets as a trash collector and filled with simmering regrets that threaten to undermine his bonds with the family he loves.

Directed by Reginald L. Douglas and starring DeJeanette Horne as Troy Maxson, Lolita Marie as his wife Rose and Isaiah C. Evans as their son Cory, "Fences" offers powerful insights into love, responsibility, and the invisible fences that confine us.

DeJeanette Horne (left) and Lolita Marie as husband and wife in August Wilson "Fences" at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company. The actors are husband and wife in real life, as well.
credit: Kiirstn Pagan Photography
"Fences" continues at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company through Sunday March 8.
For showtimes and ticketing info, click here.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
