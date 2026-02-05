Rousuck's Review: 'The Great Gatsby' on tour at the Hippodrome

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom for another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore regional stage. Today, she spotlights the new touring company production of the Tony Award-winning 2024 Broadway musical, The Great Gatsby, which is launching its 2026 North America tour at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre with a week-long run.

Based on the 1925 American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Great Gatsby musical is a compelling pageant of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

photo credits: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman A scene from the Broadway production of “The Great Gatsby.”

The Great Gatsby continues at The Hippodrome Theatre through Saturday, February 7th. For showtimes and ticket information, click here.