2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2026 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Rousuck's Review: "The Shark Is Broken" at Vagabond Players

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:45 PM EST
(L-R) Andy Belt plays Richard Dreyfuss, Matthew Lindsay Payne plays Roy Scheider, and Doug Krehbel plays Robert Shaw in "The Shark Is Broken" at Vagabond Players
credit: Shealyn Jae Photography
/
Vagabond Players
(L-R) Andy Belt plays Richard Dreyfuss, Matthew Lindsay Payne plays Roy Scheider, and Doug Krehbel plays Robert Shaw in "The Shark Is Broken" at Vagabond Players

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck join Tom now for another of her weekly reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today, she tells us about Vagabond Players' production of "The Shark Is Broken."

The 2019 play — written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon and directed for Vagabond Players by Stephen Deininger — imagines the complicated and often comic dynamics among the three actors who starred in Steven Spielberg's iconic 1975 film, Jaws.

Andy Belt plays Richard Dreyfuss ("Hooper"), Doug Krehbel plays Robert Shaw ("Quint"), and Matthew Lindsay Payne plays Roy Scheider ("Brody"), as the three film actors endure shooting delays, technical problems with the mechanical shark, and personality clashes aboard Quint's stranded fishing boat, Orca.

(L-R) Matthew Lindsay Payne, Doug Krehbel and Andy Belt in "The Shark Is Broken" at Vagabond Players.
credit: Shealyn Jae Photography
(L-R) Matthew Lindsay Payne, Doug Krehbel and Andy Belt in "The Shark Is Broken" at Vagabond Players.

"The Shark Is Broken" continues at Vagabond Players in Baltimore through Sunday, February 1. For showtimes and ticketing information, click here.

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayJ. Wynn RousuckRousuck's ReviewVagabond PlayersTheater
Stay Connected
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
See stories by J. Wynn Rousuck
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes