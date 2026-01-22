2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Rousuck's Review: Rapid Lemon's 'From East, Like the Sun' at Strand

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 22, 2026 at 12:46 PM EST
(L-R) Caleb Madison, Eric Christian Panuela and Daniel Lin in Rapid Lemon Productions' "From East, Like the Sun" at The Strand Theatre in Baltimore.
photo courtesy Rapid Lemon Productions
(L-R) Caleb Madison, Eric Christian Panuela and Daniel Lin in Rapid Lemon Productions' "From East, Like the Sun" at The Strand Theatre in Baltimore.

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom with another of her weekly reviews of Baltimore's regional stage. Today she spotlights Rapid Lemon Productions' world premiere of Karen Li's From East, Like the Sun, now on stage at The Strand Theatre in Baltimore.

Directed by Jalice Ortiz-Corral, the play examines the powerful forces that compel immigrants and their children to leave their homes and families in search of a more secure and prosperous life. It follows the lives of two immigrant families (and one 19th century ghost) over two generations, as they search for that elusive goal.

The cast features Daniel Lin as Sammy, Caleb Madison as Ellis, Tevis Tsai as Charlie, M. Eden Walker as Lake, Kay-Megan Washington as Roslin, and Eric Christian Panuela as Chao Yi, “the ghost.”

Tevis Tsai (left) and Kay-Megan Washington in Rapid Lemon Productions' "From the East, Like the Sun."
photo courtesy Rapid Lemon Productions
Tevis Tsai (left) and Kay-Megan Washington in Rapid Lemon Productions' "From the East, Like the Sun."

From East, Like the Sun continues through January 25, 2026, at The Strand Theater, located at 5426 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214. Showtimes and ticket information can be found here.

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
