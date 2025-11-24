2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

'Family Dynamics' author Thomas Swisher offers a timely guide to navigating big holiday gatherings

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 24, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
In his new book, 'Family Dynamics,' therapist and educator Dr. Thomas Swisher offers an insightful guide to navigating the complex rules and relationships that govern today's families.
Today on Midday, helping families get along at big holiday gatherings like Thanksgiving and throughout the year.

Tom's guest is Dr. Thomas Swisher. He’s an emeritus professor at Stevenson University, a counselor, an attorney, and a mediator who has written a book that explores the ways families operate, and offers tips on coping with conflicts.

It’s called Family Dynamics: Transforming the Hidden Patterns That Shape Us.

Dr. Swisher joins Tom in Studio A.

