'Family Dynamics' author Thomas Swisher offers a timely guide to navigating big holiday gatherings
Today on Midday, helping families get along at big holiday gatherings like Thanksgiving and throughout the year.
Tom's guest is Dr. Thomas Swisher. He’s an emeritus professor at Stevenson University, a counselor, an attorney, and a mediator who has written a book that explores the ways families operate, and offers tips on coping with conflicts.
It’s called Family Dynamics: Transforming the Hidden Patterns That Shape Us.
Dr. Swisher joins Tom in Studio A.