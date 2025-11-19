2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Improving Baltimore's response to behavioral health emergencies

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 19, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Civilian members of Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc.'s Mobile Crisis Team: (l-r) Christen Williams, Adiva Berkowitz, Felix Anusie and Emily Hutter.
photo courtesy Baltimore Crisis Response Inc.
Civilian members of Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc.'s Mobile Crisis Team: (l-r) Christen Williams, Adiva Berkowitz, Felix Anusie and Emily Hutter.

Is 911 always the right number to call in an emergency? 

In just one week in June of this year, three incidents in which Baltimore police officers encountered people in crisis ended in tragedy.

What alternatives do police and mental health professionals have when a behavioral health crisis occurs? Can specially trained civilians be part of the solution?

In 2021, Baltimore City began piloting a program that redirects some emergency calls to the 988 suicide and crisis helpline instead of 911.

Joining Tom in Studio A today are two guests who've been closely involved in the city’s efforts to provide effective responses to mental health emergencies in Baltimore.

Johnathan Davis is the CEO of Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc., a nonprofit behavioral health and crisis services organization.

Adrienne Breidenstine is the vice president for Policy and Communications at Behavioral Health System-Baltimore, a non-profit that oversees a full range of behavioral health prevention, treatment, and recovery services in Baltimore City…

Adrienne Breidenstine (left) is vice president for Policy and Communications at Behavioral Health System Baltimore; Johnathan Davis is the CEO of Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc.
courtesy photos
Adrienne Breidenstine (left) is vice president for Policy and Communications at Behavioral Health System Baltimore; Johnathan Davis is the CEO of Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc.

They discuss ongoing efforts in Baltimore — as in other cities across the country — to provide a non-police alternative to calling 911 when faced with a mental health emergency that requires a skilled and nuanced intervention.  

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddaymental healthBaltimore City 911 diversion program988Suicide Prevention
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes