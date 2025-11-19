Improving Baltimore's response to behavioral health emergencies

Is 911 always the right number to call in an emergency?

In just one week in June of this year, three incidents in which Baltimore police officers encountered people in crisis ended in tragedy.

What alternatives do police and mental health professionals have when a behavioral health crisis occurs? Can specially trained civilians be part of the solution?

In 2021, Baltimore City began piloting a program that redirects some emergency calls to the 988 suicide and crisis helpline instead of 911.

Joining Tom in Studio A today are two guests who've been closely involved in the city’s efforts to provide effective responses to mental health emergencies in Baltimore.

Johnathan Davis is the CEO of Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc., a nonprofit behavioral health and crisis services organization.

Adrienne Breidenstine is the vice president for Policy and Communications at Behavioral Health System-Baltimore, a non-profit that oversees a full range of behavioral health prevention, treatment, and recovery services in Baltimore City…

They discuss ongoing efforts in Baltimore — as in other cities across the country — to provide a non-police alternative to calling 911 when faced with a mental health emergency that requires a skilled and nuanced intervention.