Baltimore City 911 diversion program

A multi-million dollar partnership between Maryland and private organizations will help disadvantaged children hit hardest by the pandemic. Baltimore’s Mayor announces a pilot program to divert certain mental health calls away from BPD and to a new crisis unit. Plus, we talk with the young organizers behind this weekend’s Virtual Prom 2021.
Beginning in June, 911 operators in Baltimore City will transfer those who call the emergency line with some behavioral health crises to trained clinicians.