Casey Foundation CEO's new book says brain science shows us new ways to help adolescents succeed

Midday host Tom Hall's guest for the hour today is Lisa Lawson, the president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, established in 1948 by the founder of United Parcel Service to address the needs of children around the country. Since 1994, the foundation’s headquarters have been in Baltimore. Lisa Lawson was appointed to lead the organization in 2019.

In her new book, Lawson sounds a clarion call to reframe how we see and how we help Generation Z, young people struggling to meet life's challenges through their teenage years.

Drawing on the latest scientific research into the adolescent brain and on her own experience in philanthropy, Lawson offers prescriptions for the kind of support that families, government, business and non-profits can offer to help kids prosper.

The book is called Thrive: How the Science of the Adolescent Brain Helps Us Imagine a Better Future for All Children.

Lisa Lawson joins Tom in Studio A…

(Audio of this conversation will be posted here after the broadcast.)

