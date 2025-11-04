2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Casey Foundation CEO's new book says brain science shows us new ways to help adolescents succeed

By Tom Hall,
Rob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 4, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Lisa Lawson is the president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and the author of "Thrive."
Photo, cover art courtesy Annie E. Casey Foundation
Lisa Lawson is the president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, and the author of "Thrive."

Midday host Tom Hall's guest for the hour today is Lisa Lawson, the president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, established in 1948 by the founder of United Parcel Service to address the needs of children around the country. Since 1994, the foundation’s headquarters have been in Baltimore. Lisa Lawson was appointed to lead the organization in 2019.

In her new book, Lawson sounds a clarion call to reframe how we see and how we help Generation Z, young people struggling to meet life's challenges through their teenage years.

Drawing on the latest scientific research into the adolescent brain and on her own experience in philanthropy, Lawson offers prescriptions for the kind of support that families, government, business and non-profits can offer to help kids prosper.

The book is called Thrive: How the Science of the Adolescent Brain Helps Us Imagine a Better Future for All Children.

Lisa Lawson joins Tom in Studio A…

(Audio of this conversation will be posted here after the broadcast.)

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayAnnie E. Casey FoundationWYPR Booksadolescentshuman psychology
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes