2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

In "Apprenticeship," author and State Sen. Cory McCray celebrates the life-changing power of work

By Tom Hall,
Sam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published September 29, 2025 at 12:30 PM EDT
Maryland State Senator Cory McCray's new book describes how as a troubled young man, an apprenticeship with an electrician turned his life around.
Photo credit: Baltimore City Mayor's Office
Maryland State Senator Cory McCray's new book describes how as a troubled young man, an apprenticeship with an electrician turned his life around.

Tom's guest is Maryland State Senator Cory McCray. He has written a book about how, as a young man growing up on Baltimore's tough streets, he needed to turn his life around. He accomplished that by training to become an electrician.

The book is called The Apprenticeship That Saved My Life.

Sen. Cory McCray joins Tom in Studio A.

You're welcome to join the conversation.
Email us at [email protected]g or
Call us at 410.662.8780.

(Audio of this program will be posted here early this afternoon.)

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayState Sen. Cory McCrayWYPR Booksworkforce developmentvocational training
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
See stories by Rob Sivak