Rousuck's Review: Spotlighters Theatre's "Topdog/Underdog"

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom with another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore regional stage. Today, she spotlights the new production of Suzan Lori-Parks' Pulitzer prize-winning play, "Topdog/Underdog," on stage at the Spotlighters Theatre.

The play, which premiered in 2001 off-Broadway in New York City, examines the troubled lives of two Black brothers named Lincoln and Booth, abandoned as teenagers and now struggling to survive their poverty and sibling rivalries, while trying to build a better future for themselves.

Produced in collaboration with Endangered Species Theatre Project, the play is directed by Rain Pryor, and stars Aaron Watkins as Booth and Jossan Robinson as Lincoln.

Credit: Spotlighters/machpe Photography Jossan Robinson playing President Abraham Lincoln in white-face, in Spotlighters' production of "Topdog/Underdog."

"Topdog/Underdog" continues at Spotlighters Theatre through October 12. Click the play link for showtimes and ticketing info.

(Audio for this program will be posted early this afternoon)