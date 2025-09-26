2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Rousuck's Review: Spotlighters Theatre's "Topdog/Underdog"

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 26, 2025 at 12:45 PM EDT
Jossan Robinson (left) and Aaron Watkins (right) play brothers in Spotlighters Theatre's production of "Topdog/Underdog."
Credit: Spotlighters Theatre/machpe Photography
Jossan Robinson (left) and Aaron Watkins (right) play brothers in Spotlighters Theatre's production of "Topdog/Underdog."

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom with another of her weekly reviews of the Baltimore regional stage. Today, she spotlights the new production of Suzan Lori-Parks' Pulitzer prize-winning play, "Topdog/Underdog," on stage at the Spotlighters Theatre.

The play, which premiered in 2001 off-Broadway in New York City, examines the troubled lives of two Black brothers named Lincoln and Booth, abandoned as teenagers and now struggling to survive their poverty and sibling rivalries, while trying to build a better future for themselves.

Produced in collaboration with Endangered Species Theatre Project, the play is directed by Rain Pryor, and stars Aaron Watkins as Booth and Jossan Robinson as Lincoln.

Jossan Robinson playing President Abraham Lincoln in white-face, in Spotlighters' production of "Topdog/Underdog."
Credit: Spotlighters/machpe Photography
Jossan Robinson playing President Abraham Lincoln in white-face, in Spotlighters' production of "Topdog/Underdog."

"Topdog/Underdog" continues at Spotlighters Theatre through October 12. Click the play link for showtimes and ticketing info.

(Audio for this program will be posted early this afternoon)

J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
