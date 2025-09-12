2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Rousuck's Review: a Scottish "Ceilidh" at M&T Bank Exchange

By J. Wynn Rousuck,
Tom HallRob SivakSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 12, 2025 at 12:45 PM EDT
Scott Gilmour, David Rowen and the company of North American Premiere of CEILIDH.
Photo by Matt Murphy
Scott Gilmour, David Rowen and the company of North American Premiere of CEILIDH.

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom in the studio today with her review of the lively Scottish musical "Ceilidh" (pronounced KAY-lee).

A cèilidh is a traditional Scottish and Irish social gathering featuring Gaelic folk music, dancing, and storytelling.
At its heart, "Ceilidh" is a musical about family, legacy, the enduring power of stories and celebration, sung and danced here with a 15-member principal cast.

Scott Gilmour and the company of the North American Premiere of CEILIDH.
Photo by Matt Murphy
Scott Gilmour and the company of the North American Premiere of CEILIDH.

"Ceilidh" performances continue at the M & T Bank Exchange, home of the Hippodrome Theater, through October 12.

(Audio of this segment will be posted early this afternoon)

Midday
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Rob Sivak
Rob is Midday's interim senior producer.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
