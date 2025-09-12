Rousuck's Review: a Scottish "Ceilidh" at M&T Bank Exchange

Midday theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Tom in the studio today with her review of the lively Scottish musical "Ceilidh" (pronounced KAY-lee).

A cèilidh is a traditional Scottish and Irish social gathering featuring Gaelic folk music, dancing, and storytelling.

At its heart, "Ceilidh" is a musical about family, legacy, the enduring power of stories and celebration, sung and danced here with a 15-member principal cast.

Photo by Matt Murphy Scott Gilmour and the company of the North American Premiere of CEILIDH.

"Ceilidh" performances continue at the M & T Bank Exchange, home of the Hippodrome Theater, through October 12.

