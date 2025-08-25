2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Writer Amor Towles' 'Table for Two' filled with characters old and new

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published August 25, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT
AmoreTowles.com
Novelist Amor Towles' latest is a collection of short stories and a novella.

(This program first aired on April 23, 2025)

Welcome to an encore edition of Midday, reprising Tom Hall's conversation last May with the best-selling writer, Amor Towles.

Towles grew up in the Boston area, and after graduating from Yale with a degree in literature and from Stanford with a masters in English, he was an investment professional for more than 20 years. He never stopped writing, however, and for the last 15 years or so, he has been writing full-time.

And he has been very successful at it. All of his books have been best-sellers. He’s the author of three novels, including A Gentleman in Moscow, which was adapted for a television series on Paramount+ starring Ewan McGregor. His novel, The Lincoln Highway began its life on the New York Times bestseller list at number 1. It’s being adapted as a movie.

Amor Towles' latest book is a brilliant compilation of six short stories set in New York, and a novella set in the golden age of Hollywood that features a character from his novel, Rules of CivilityThe new collection, now out in paperback, is called Table for Two.

Amor Towles joined us on Zoom from New York.

(Because this segment is recorded, we won't be taking any new phone calls or emails.)

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Booksshort fiction
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
Rob is a contributing producer for Midday.
See stories by Rob Sivak