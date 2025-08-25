Writer Amor Towles' 'Table for Two' filled with characters old and new

(This program first aired on April 23, 2025)

Welcome to an encore edition of Midday, reprising Tom Hall's conversation last May with the best-selling writer, Amor Towles.

Towles grew up in the Boston area, and after graduating from Yale with a degree in literature and from Stanford with a masters in English, he was an investment professional for more than 20 years. He never stopped writing, however, and for the last 15 years or so, he has been writing full-time.

And he has been very successful at it. All of his books have been best-sellers. He’s the author of three novels, including A Gentleman in Moscow, which was adapted for a television series on Paramount+ starring Ewan McGregor. His novel, The Lincoln Highway began its life on the New York Times bestseller list at number 1. It’s being adapted as a movie.

Amor Towles' latest book is a brilliant compilation of six short stories set in New York, and a novella set in the golden age of Hollywood that features a character from his novel, Rules of Civility. The new collection, now out in paperback, is called Table for Two.

Amor Towles joined us on Zoom from New York.

