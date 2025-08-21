2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Midday

In 'Eve,' author Cat Bohannon traces the 200 million-year evolution of the female body

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-DawesRob Sivak
Published August 21, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
Author, scientist Cat Bohannon
Photo by Stefano Giovannini
Author, scientist Cat Bohannon

(This program originally aired on March 11, 2025)

Why do women live longer than men? Is the female brain much different than the male brain?

Cat Bohannon, a researcher and author with a Ph.D. from Columbia University in the evolution of narrative and cognition, joins Midday to discuss the human female body and its unique 200 million-year history. Her award-winning 2023 book, Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution, is now out in paperback.

Scientific research long focused on the male body, but in Eve, Bohannon shifts readers' attention to the female body, its evolution and why it matters today.

A reminder that because our show was pre-recorded, we can’t take any new calls or comments.

Midday
Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Rob Sivak
