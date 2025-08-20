2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WYPR experienced a transmitter failure Sunday at 10:25 pm and is currently operating on low power backup transmitter. Coverage will be reduced on WYPR HD-1, HD-2, and HD-3 until further notice.

human evolution