Reporter's Notebook: Baltimore County Council rejected a new Inspector General, paving the way for the return of Kelly Madigan.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 5, 2025 at 12:01 PM EDT
Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan addresses the Baltimore County Council during a hearing in November 2023.
 Taylor DeVille, The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore County Inspector General Kelly Madigan addresses the Baltimore County Council during a hearing in November 2023.

Kelly Madigan is Baltimore County’s first Inspector General, tasked with sniffing out waste and fraud in County government. Since taking office in 2020, she’s earned bipartisan praise from the County Council and in April, she was named “Fraud Fighter of the Year” by the Maryland chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners.

But County Executive Kathy Klausmeier did not reappoint Madigan to another four-year term, a move that caught many by surprise, including Madigan herself.

Last night, the County Council voted to reject Klausmeier’s nominee, Khadija Walker, a former federal government auditor from Fredericksburg.

WYPR reporter John Lee followed every twist and turn in this story, and joins Midday to discuss the latest move.

