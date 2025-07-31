Lawrence Burney's essays capture the Baltimore writer's emergence, and the touchstones that inspired the writer throughout his life

A new collection of essays charts the maturation of Baltimore culture writer Lawrence Burney, and the albums, artists, films, books, neighborhood gatherings that intersected with important episodes of his life.

Burney grew up in Baltimore, and is the founder of True Laurels, a magazine that covers the city’s music and culture scene. He is a former critic for our news partner, the Baltimore Banner, and has work in New York Magazine, GQ and Pitchfork.

The writer's new collection is called No Sense In Wishing.