In 'Something Between Us,' a guide to overcoming the walls between Americans

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 29, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT

What can bridge the widening divisions in America today? How can society foster a greater sense of belonging among different communities?

Dr. Anand Pandian seeks answers to those questions in his new book, Something Between Us: The Everyday Walls of American Life and How to Take Them Down, where he invites us to become more empathetic towards people with contrasting viewpoints and lifestyles.

Pandian an Anthropology Professor at Johns Hopkins University and President of the Society for Cultural Anthropology.

Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
