Amanda Litman makes the case for Gen Z and Millennial leaders in 'When We're in Charge'

Amanda Litman's new book is a manual for young leaders with advice on how to navigate the changing demands of running nonprofit and for-profit organizations.

Litman is the co-founder and president of Run for Something, which recruits young progressives to run for down-ballot office.

Now in her mid-thirties, she’s begun to notice that she was no longer the only young person heading organizations and companies like hers.

Drawing on her own experience of balancing her professional demands and the demands of motherhood, and in interviews with more than 100 Gen Z and Millennial leaders, Litman provides a how-to guide to changing the paradigms for the being the boss.

The book is called When We’re in Charge: The Next Generation’s Guide to Leadership.

