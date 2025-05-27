'Black Earth Rising,' new at the BMA, reclaims connections to the natural world

A new exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art showcases human connections to nature amongst environmental change and social upheaval.

Ekow Eshun is the curator of a new exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Art, Black Earth Rising: Colonialism and Climate Change in Contemporary Art. It features the work of renowned artists who are responding to the challenges of the environment.

The paintings, sculptures and media in the exhibitions are created by contemporary African diasporic, Latin American, and Native American artists.

