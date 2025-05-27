2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
'Black Earth Rising,' new at the BMA, reclaims connections to the natural world

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 27, 2025 at 12:20 PM EDT
Meg Rorison
Meg Rorison
Yinka Shonibare. Earth Kid (Girl) II. 2022
Yinka Shonibare. Earth Kid (Girl) II. 2022
Courtesy of the artist and James Cohan Gallery, New York

A new exhibit at the Baltimore Museum of Art showcases human connections to nature amongst environmental change and social upheaval.

Ekow Eshun is the curator of a new exhibition at the Baltimore Museum of Art, Black Earth Rising: Colonialism and Climate Change in Contemporary Art. It features the work of renowned artists who are responding to the challenges of the environment.

The paintings, sculptures and media in the exhibitions are created by contemporary African diasporic, Latin American, and Native American artists.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
