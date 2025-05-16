The view from the city council. President Zeke Cohen on ambitious zoning reform, opioid funds and more.

Baltimore City Council President Zeke Cohen joins Midday for a monthly update on the latest from the council.

We ask him about a bombshell audit released this week revealing 36 deaths in Maryland over the past 20 years should have been ruled as homicides by police.

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General launched the audit after former Maryland Chief Medical Examiner David Fowler testified in 2021 that the cause of George Floyd’s death should be classified as “undetermined.” Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was later convicted of Floyd’s murder .

Plus, an ambitious reform of the city's zoning laws seeks to ease the demand for affordable housing in Baltimore. The bills are supported by Mayor Brandon Scott and several members of the council. What is Cohen's take?