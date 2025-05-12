2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
© 2025 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's 'Dream Count' is a rich story of human desire and identity

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published May 12, 2025 at 1:15 PM EDT

Internationally-acclaimed writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie joins Midday to discuss her latest novel, Dream Count. The book is her first work of fiction since Americanah, which won the National Book Critics Circle Award 12 years ago.

Dream Count is a rumination on friendship and feminism, a study of what makes relationships work and why they fail. The story is about people making assumptions, and how those assumptions can advance injustice. It is also about “contagious dignity,” and a reflection on finding fulfillment and why it is so elusive.

Adichie was raised in Nigeria and splits her time between Nigeria and Maryland.

Tags
Midday WYPRauthor interviewsMiddayBooksWYPR ProgramsWYPR Arts
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes