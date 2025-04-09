2216 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218 410-235-1660
Catie Griggs on new initiatives at Orioles Park. Plus, what makes good fan engagement?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published April 9, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT
Catie Griggs came from the Seattle Mariners to take over as Orioles president of baseball operations.
1 of 3  — Catie Griggs Sept 2024 _Paul Mancano The Banner.png
Catie Griggs came from the Seattle Mariners to take over as Orioles president of baseball operations.
Paul Mancano, The Banner Banner
Oriole Park at Camden Yards gets ready to welcome visitors to the Orioles' season opener last year against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
2 of 3  — orioles opening day 24 4.JPG
Oriole Park at Camden Yards gets ready to welcome visitors to the Orioles' season opener last year against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday, March 28, 2024.
Rachel Baye, WYPR
The Orioles and the state have reached terms on a new lease for the team to continue to play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore.
3 of 3  — oriole-park-at-camden-yards-banner.png
In 2024, the Orioles and the state of Maryland reached terms on a new lease for the team to continue to play at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in downtown Baltimore.
Ulysses Muñoz / The Baltimore Banner

When fans go to Camden Yards to cheer for the Baltimore Orioles, the team's players are often the main attraction. by the game. But any and everything else we might be excited about at Orioles Park is the responsibility of Catie Griggs, the President of Business Operations for the Orioles.

Griggs comes to the Orioles organization from Seattle, where she became the first female team president in Mariners history in 2021. She is also the first woman to lead the business side of the Orioles organization, as well.

Next year, she is set to oversee a $400 million facelift of Camden Yards, one of the league’s most iconic ballparks. Griggs joins Midday to discuss stadium upgrades, and engaging Orioles fans new and old.

Plus, Dr. Henry Boyd, of the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business, joins Midday. He studies consumer behavior and how teams are engaging fans inside and outside sports stadiums.

Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayBaltimore OriolesCamden YardsThe Orioles
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
