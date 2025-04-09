Catie Griggs on new initiatives at Orioles Park. Plus, what makes good fan engagement?

When fans go to Camden Yards to cheer for the Baltimore Orioles, the team's players are often the main attraction. by the game. But any and everything else we might be excited about at Orioles Park is the responsibility of Catie Griggs, the President of Business Operations for the Orioles.

Griggs comes to the Orioles organization from Seattle, where she became the first female team president in Mariners history in 2021. She is also the first woman to lead the business side of the Orioles organization, as well.

Next year, she is set to oversee a $400 million facelift of Camden Yards, one of the league’s most iconic ballparks. Griggs joins Midday to discuss stadium upgrades, and engaging Orioles fans new and old.

Plus, Dr. Henry Boyd, of the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business, joins Midday. He studies consumer behavior and how teams are engaging fans inside and outside sports stadiums.