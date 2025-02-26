In Maryland, a unique landscape for African Americans in higher education

Maryland is home to four Historically Black Colleges and Universities, Coppin State University and Morgan State University, Bowie State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. In the Baltimore region, there are several Black university and college presidents.

These institutions seek to create a pipeline, developing dynamic African American leaders, students and alumni. But they also face the challenges of attacks on DEI programs, budget concerns and how to engage students post-COVID.

Local leaders of higher education institutions join Midday to discuss achievements, opportunities and challenges.

Dr. Kimberly Moffitt is the Dean of the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences at UMBC. She is also a professor of Language, Literacy and Culture and Africana Studies.

E.R. Shipp is a Pulitzer-prize winning journalist who has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post and other major publications. She is an Associate Professor of Journalism and one of the founders of the Morgan State University School of Global Journalism and Communication.

Dr. Raymond Winbush is an author and research professor at Morgan State University and the Director of the Institute for Urban Research.