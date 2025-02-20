© 2025 WYPR
Midday

How is CASA advocating for Hispanic and Black immigrants?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published February 20, 2025 at 12:20 PM EST
Cathyrn Paul, CASA Policy Director
CASA Courtesy Photo
Cathyrn Paul, CASA Policy Director

How are Black and brown immigrant communities navigating policy and priorities at the state and federal level?

Tom speaks with Cathryn Paul, the Policy Director for CASA which is an organizing group created to support immigrant communities in the Washington, D.C./Maryland region. She discusses CASA's legislative agenda for 2025.

Paul is joined by Denis, a Cameroonian immigrant in Maryland, who personally shares his concerns and experiences in the African immigrant community.

ImmigrantsLegislative session
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
