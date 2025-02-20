How is CASA advocating for Hispanic and Black immigrants?
How are Black and brown immigrant communities navigating policy and priorities at the state and federal level?
Tom speaks with Cathryn Paul, the Policy Director for CASA which is an organizing group created to support immigrant communities in the Washington, D.C./Maryland region. She discusses CASA's legislative agenda for 2025.
Paul is joined by Denis, a Cameroonian immigrant in Maryland, who personally shares his concerns and experiences in the African immigrant community.