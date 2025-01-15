© 2025 WYPR
Midday

Turning to nonfiction, author John Grisham tells the true stories of the wrongfully 'Framed'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 15, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Author photo by Daniel Johnson

John Grisham's gripping thrillers, including A Time for Mercy and The Runaway Jury, are known across the world.

In 2006, Grisham published The Innocent Man, a nonfiction work chronicling the story of Ron Williamson, who was wrongly convicted, sentenced to death row and eventually exonerated.

Grisham’s latest book, his second of nonfiction, again visits the stories of Americans unjustly incarcerated. Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions chronicles the cases of ten people wrongly convicted and the strenuous efforts taken in the attempt to secure their freedom.

The book is coauthored by Jim McCloskey, a longtime advocate for the wrongly-convicted and founder of Centurion Ministries. Grisham serves on the board of Centurion.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
