Turning to nonfiction, author John Grisham tells the true stories of the wrongfully 'Framed'

John Grisham's gripping thrillers, including A Time for Mercy and The Runaway Jury, are known across the world.

In 2006, Grisham published The Innocent Man, a nonfiction work chronicling the story of Ron Williamson, who was wrongly convicted, sentenced to death row and eventually exonerated.

Grisham’s latest book, his second of nonfiction, again visits the stories of Americans unjustly incarcerated. Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions chronicles the cases of ten people wrongly convicted and the strenuous efforts taken in the attempt to secure their freedom.

The book is coauthored by Jim McCloskey, a longtime advocate for the wrongly-convicted and founder of Centurion Ministries. Grisham serves on the board of Centurion.

