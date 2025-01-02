Smart Nutrition: Monica Reinagel on healthy living in the new year

Today on Midday, another edition of Smart Nutrition, our series of conversations about diet and health with Monica Reinagel.

A new year means resolutions to living healthier in 2025. This year, weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound are an increasingly common part of efforts to get in shape. But what should you know about these medications? How should they fit in with healthy eating and exercise?

Reinagel joins us with her tips for healthier living.

