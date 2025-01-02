© 2025 WYPR
Smart Nutrition: Monica Reinagel on healthy living in the new year

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published January 2, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Monica Reinagel, MS,LD/N, CNS, is a licensed nutritionist, professionally trained chef, and opera singer. She hosts the popular Nutrition Diva podcast as well as the Change Academy podcast. Monica joins us regularly on Midday's "Smart Nutrition" series.
Monica Reinagel, MS,LD/N, CNS, is a licensed nutritionist, professionally trained chef, and opera singer. She hosts the popular Nutrition Diva podcast as well as the Change Academy podcast. Monica joins us regularly on Midday's "Smart Nutrition" series.

Today on Midday, another edition of Smart Nutrition, our series of conversations about diet and health with Monica Reinagel.

A new year means resolutions to living healthier in 2025. This year, weight loss drugs like Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound are an increasingly common part of efforts to get in shape. But what should you know about these medications? How should they fit in with healthy eating and exercise?

Reinagel joins us with her tips for healthier living.

