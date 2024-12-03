A how-to guide on managing your finances. Midday talks to an expert.

As 2024 comes to a close, Midday takes stock of the financial markets, where the opportunities for successful investing are, and what we can do to minimize any tax consequences that may come our way.

So, what does that mean moving forward, for both experienced investors and people ready to dip their toes in the market for the first time?

Nicolas Abrams joins Midday to take your questions and share some tips about how to manage your money, whether you are just entering the workforce, or planning to retire soon. Abrams is a certified financial planner and the founder of Opulentia, a financial services firm in Hunt Valley.