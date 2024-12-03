© 2024 WYPR
A how-to guide on managing your finances. Midday talks to an expert.

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published December 3, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
Sam Bermas-Dawes, via Canva

As 2024 comes to a close, Midday takes stock of the financial markets, where the opportunities for successful investing are, and what we can do to minimize any tax consequences that may come our way.

So, what does that mean moving forward, for both experienced investors and people ready to dip their toes in the market for the first time?

Nicolas Abrams joins Midday to take your questions and share some tips about how to manage your money, whether you are just entering the workforce, or planning to retire soon. Abrams is a certified financial planner and the founder of Opulentia, a financial services firm in Hunt Valley.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsFinancestaxes
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
