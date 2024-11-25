Ann Patchett annotates and critiques her famous novel 'Bel Canto'

Midday's guest is the best-selling author, Ann Patchett. Her latest book is an annotated edition of her most popular novel, Bel Canto, which was published to great acclaim in 2001. In the latest version, she walks us through what she wrote, page by page, commenting on what she thinks could be improved. She shares insights into her creative process with the same kind of grace, humor and gifts of perception that draw us all to her novels and essays.

Emily Dorio Award-winning author Ann Patchett