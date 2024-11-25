© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Programs
Midday

Ann Patchett annotates and critiques her famous novel 'Bel Canto'

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 25, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
'Bel Canto Annotated Edition: A Novel'
Courtesy of Harper Collins
'Bel Canto Annotated Edition: A Novel'

Midday's guest is the best-selling author, Ann Patchett. Her latest book is an annotated edition of her most popular novel, Bel Canto, which was published to great acclaim in 2001. In the latest version, she walks us through what she wrote, page by page, commenting on what she thinks could be improved. She shares insights into her creative process with the same kind of grace, humor and gifts of perception that draw us all to her novels and essays.

Award-winning author Ann Patchett
Emily Dorio
Award-winning author Ann Patchett

Tags
Midday WYPR ProgramsMiddayWYPR Books
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes