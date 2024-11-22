© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Rousuck's Review: 'Frozen' at the Olney Theatre Center

By Tom Hall,
J. Wynn RousuckTeria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 22, 2024 at 12:25 PM EST
(left-right): Gabriela Hernandez and Alex De Bard
Teresa Castracane Photography
(left-right): Gabriela Hernandez and Alex De Bard

Theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Midday to share another weekly review of a local theatrical production.

Today, we discuss Frozen, on stage at the Olney Theatre Center through January 5. The theatre was one of the few regional venues that Disney asked to produce their own take on this animated classic.

On Monday, Dec. 2 at 7 pm, Rousuck will be interviewed by Denise Koch at the Central Pratt Library. She will also be signing copies of her book, Please Write. The event is free, but you can register by going to prattlibrary.org.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
J. Wynn Rousuck
J. Wynn Rousuck has been reviewing theater for WYPR's Midday (and previously, Maryland Morning) since 2007. Prior to that, she was the theater critic of The Baltimore Sun, where she reviewed more than 3,000 plays over the course of 23 years.
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
