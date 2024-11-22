Rousuck's Review: 'Frozen' at the Olney Theatre Center

Theater critic J. Wynn Rousuck joins Midday to share another weekly review of a local theatrical production.

Today, we discuss Frozen, on stage at the Olney Theatre Center through January 5. The theatre was one of the few regional venues that Disney asked to produce their own take on this animated classic.

On Monday, Dec. 2 at 7 pm, Rousuck will be interviewed by Denise Koch at the Central Pratt Library. She will also be signing copies of her book, Please Write. The event is free, but you can register by going to prattlibrary.org.