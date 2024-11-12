© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Midday with the Mayor: In a second term, can Scott expect federal support for city projects?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 12, 2024 at 12:02 PM EST
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is seen during a press conference about the Key Bridge collapse in Dundalk, Maryland on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.
Kaitlin Newman
/
The Baltimore Banner
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. March 27, 2024.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott joins Midday to discuss his priorities as he enters a second term. What are the prospects for projects planned with federal assistance? While President Joe Biden made promises to Baltimore, the administration of President-elect Donald Trump may not offer continued support.

We also discuss Baltimore Safe Streets, a prominent part of the city's violence reduction strategy, the passing of the influential Mary Pat Clarke and the status of repairs following underground fires in the city near the electrical infrastructure.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsBaltimore Mayor Brandon Scott
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
