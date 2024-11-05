It is Election Day in Maryland. What can you expect?

Americans are heading to the polls today to cast their vote charting the course of the country, amending state constitutions and deciding local issues like development in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The political scientists Dr. Lilliana Mason of the Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University and Dr. Flavio Hickel, Jr. of Washington College join Midday with their perspectives.

Plus, we are joined by some young voters in Baltimore. Myles Michelin, 24, shares his perspective as a Gen Z voter, while Tavian Nichols, 21, and Michiru Daniels, 19, talk about what it is like voting for the first time.