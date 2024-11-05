© 2024 WYPR
WYPR 88.1 FM Baltimore WYPF 88.1 FM Frederick WYPO 106.9 FM Ocean City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
2024 Election Coverage
Programs
Midday

It is Election Day in Maryland. What can you expect?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published November 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM EST
Voters line up before the polls open at Barclay Elementary/Middle School in the Abell neighborhood of Baltimore City.
Sam Bermas-Dawes/WYPR
Voters line up before the polls open on Election Day at Barclay Elementary/Middle School in the Abell neighborhood of Baltimore City.

Americans are heading to the polls today to cast their vote charting the course of the country, amending state constitutions and deciding local issues like development in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The political scientists Dr. Lilliana Mason of the Agora Institute at Johns Hopkins University and Dr. Flavio Hickel, Jr. of Washington College join Midday with their perspectives.

Plus, we are joined by some young voters in Baltimore. Myles Michelin, 24, shares his perspective as a Gen Z voter, while Tavian Nichols, 21, and Michiru Daniels, 19, talk about what it is like voting for the first time.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsElection 2024Baltimore ballot questionspolling placesMaryland Votes
Stay Connected
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes