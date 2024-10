After changes in ownership and pitching for this year's baseball season, the Orioles experienced significant challenges and barely made it to the offseason.

Yesterday, the Orioles Manager Brandon Hyde held a press conference to sum up the year and the team's plans for revamping in 2025.

Danielle Allentuck, the Orioles Reporter for The Baltimore Banner, joins Midday to discuss what happened to the O's and what's next for the team?