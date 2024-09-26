A new White House executive order targets firearms and school shootings

Baltimore is seeing a much lower rate of violent crime than before and during the pandemic. As of today, there have been 57 fewer homicides in the city of Baltimore than at this time last year. Surrounding areas however, such as Anne Arundel and Harford County, are grappling with a slight rise in gun violence.

Midday begins today with a conversation about efforts at the federal level to improve public safety, including a newly announced initiative from the White House.

Stefanie Feldman, the Director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, joined Midday to discuss the new executive order targeted at reducing firearms and improving active shooter school drills.

