A new White House executive order targets firearms and school shootings

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 26, 2024 at 12:05 PM EDT
FILE - A 9mm "ghost gun" pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed in the Rose Garden of the White House in 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
FILE - A 9mm "ghost gun" pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. A leading manufacturer of ghost guns has agreed Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, to stop selling its untraceable, unassembled firearms to Maryland residents.

Baltimore is seeing a much lower rate of violent crime than before and during the pandemic. As of today, there have been 57 fewer homicides in the city of Baltimore than at this time last year. Surrounding areas however, such as Anne Arundel and Harford County, are grappling with a slight rise in gun violence.

Midday begins today with a conversation about efforts at the federal level to improve public safety, including a newly announced initiative from the White House.

Stefanie Feldman, the Director of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention, joined Midday to discuss the new executive order targeted at reducing firearms and improving active shooter school drills.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
