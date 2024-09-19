Project 2025 and LGBTQ+ Americans
The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 is the conservative think tank's plan for federal policy if the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump wins the presidential election.
Midday hosted several conversations this election season about Project 2025 and its consequences for Marylanders.
Today, Charles Kaiser, a writer for The Nation, joins Midday to talk about the consequences for LGTBQ+ Americans if policy from the Heritage Foundation's plan was adopted. His recent story is, Project 2025 Is Coming After LGTBQ Americans.