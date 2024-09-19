© 2024 WYPR
Midday

Project 2025 and LGBTQ+ Americans

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 19, 2024 at 12:01 PM EDT
Kristen Eichamer holds a Project 2025 fan in the group's tent at the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. With more than a year to go before the 2024 election, a constellation of conservative organizations is preparing for a possible second White House term for Donald Trump. The Project 2025 effort is being led by the Heritage Foundation think tank.
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Kristen Eichamer holds a Project 2025 fan in the group's tent at the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Project 2025 effort is being led by the Heritage Foundation think tank.

The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 is the conservative think tank's plan for federal policy if the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump wins the presidential election.

Midday hosted several conversations this election season about Project 2025 and its consequences for Marylanders.

Today, Charles Kaiser, a writer for The Nation, joins Midday to talk about the consequences for LGTBQ+ Americans if policy from the Heritage Foundation's plan was adopted. His recent story is, Project 2025 Is Coming After LGTBQ Americans.

Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsProject 2025LGTBQ+
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
