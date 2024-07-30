How will Project 2025 impact the lives of the poor?
Tom explores the Presidential Transition Project known as “Project 2025.” His guest is Anne Kim a lawyer, policy expert, journalist and author of the new book, Poverty for Profit: How Corporations Get Rich off America’s Poor.
Additionally, Kim is a contributing editor to Washington Monthly where she recently published Project 2025 is Even Worse Than You Think where she examines the impact the proposed plans will have on lower economic and poor families.