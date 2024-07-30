© 2024 WYPR
How will Project 2025 impact the lives of the poor?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published July 30, 2024 at 12:30 PM EDT
Kristen Eichamer holds a Project 2025 fan in the group's tent at the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. With more than a year to go before the 2024 election, a constellation of conservative organizations is preparing for a possible second White House term for Donald Trump. The Project 2025 effort is being led by the Heritage Foundation think tank. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
/
AP
Kristen Eichamer holds a Project 2025 fan in the group's tent at the Iowa State Fair, Aug. 14, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. The Project 2025 effort is being led by the Heritage Foundation think tank.

Tom explores the Presidential Transition Project known as “Project 2025.” His guest is Anne Kim a lawyer, policy expert, journalist and author of the new book, Poverty for Profit: How Corporations Get Rich off America’s Poor. 

Additionally, Kim is a contributing editor to Washington Monthly where she recently published Project 2025 is Even Worse Than You Think where she examines the impact the proposed plans will have on lower economic and poor families.

Anne Kim, writer and author of the recent book, "Poverty for Profit."
Julie Ciatti
Anne Kim, writer and author of the recent book "Poverty for Profit."

Politics poverty
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
