Midday

Maryland's new superintendent made a miracle in Mississippi. Can she do it again here?

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published September 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Maryland Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)
Ulysses Muñoz
/
The Baltimore Banner
Maryland Superintendent of Schools Carey Wright.

Today on Midday, Maryland’s public schools are at a critical juncture. Test scores—one way of grading student performance—made modest gains following a COVID-19 pandemic-era slump. But scores remain stubbornly low—ranking among the bottom 10 states in 4th-grade reading and mathematics.

Dr. Carey Wright, Maryland's new State Superintendent of Schools, joins Midday. She is seeking to make lasting changes to public schools across the state. In her previous role as superintendent for Mississippi schools, Wright lead a remarkable turnaround in the state's math and reading tests scores. Can she do the same in Maryland?

Wright's initiatives include the adoption of a new method of teaching reading. Additionally, a controversial proposed literary policy could hold back 3rd grade students who fail to achieve required reading prowess.

Tags
Midday MiddayWYPR ProgramsMaryland State School Superintendent Carey WrightMaryland Public Schools
Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
