Dr. Christopher Leighton journeys through 'A Sacred Argument'
(This conversation was originally broadcast on May 2, 2024)
Welcome to this archive edition of Midday on Religion. Dr. Christopher Leighton, the founding executive director of the Institute for Islamic, Christian and Jewish Studies (ICJS) talks about his memoir, which traces the formation of the ICJS and its efforts to foster religious understanding. It’s called A Sacred Argument: Dispatches from the Christian, Jewish, and Muslim Encounter.