We ask Baltimore's top cop about homicide drop and the consent decree

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley joins Midday to discuss historic lows in homicide, violence reduction and the ongoing federal consent decree.

Over the weekend, the Baltimore Peace Movement held its quarterly Peace Promise weekend. While Baltimore is seeing an uptick in murders, a tragic annual occurrence during the warmer summer months, homicides are at decade lows.

The first half of 2024 saw 89 killings, the second-fewest since 1970, and a more than 50% decline from two years ago. According to reporting from the Baltimore Sun, each six-month period since the first half of 2020 has seen a decline.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore City entered into its seventh year under federal consent decree. The judge overseeing the consent decree has found the department fully compliant with two requirements of the agreement, including a health and wellness program that has become a paradigm for law enforcement agencies in the United States and abroad.

Want to join our conversation with the police commissioner? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

