We ask Baltimore's top cop about homicide drop and the consent decree

By Tom Hall,
Teria RogersSam Bermas-Dawes
Published August 5, 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, right, speaks during a news conference announcing his departure on June 8, 2023. At left is Richard Worley, deputy commissioner, who will be nominated as interim commissioner. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltinore Banner)
Kaitlin Newman/The Baltinore Banner
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, right, speaks during a news conference announcing his departure on June 8, 2023. At left is Richard Worley, deputy commissioner, who was named interim commissioner before becoming acting commissioner four months later.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley joins Midday to discuss historic lows in homicide, violence reduction and the ongoing federal consent decree.

Over the weekend, the Baltimore Peace Movement held its quarterly Peace Promise weekend. While Baltimore is seeing an uptick in murders, a tragic annual occurrence during the warmer summer months, homicides are at decade lows.

The first half of 2024 saw 89 killings, the second-fewest since 1970, and a more than 50% decline from two years ago. According to reporting from the Baltimore Sun, each six-month period since the first half of 2020 has seen a decline.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore City entered into its seventh year under federal consent decree. The judge overseeing the consent decree has found the department fully compliant with two requirements of the agreement, including a health and wellness program that has become a paradigm for law enforcement agencies in the United States and abroad.

Want to join our conversation with the police commissioner? Email [email protected], or call in at 410-662-8780.

Audio will be posted here following the program.

Tom Hall
Host, Midday (M-F 12:00-1:00)
See stories by Tom Hall
Teria Rogers
Teria is a Supervising Producer on Midday.
See stories by Teria Rogers
Sam Bermas-Dawes
Sam Bermas-Dawes is a producer for Midday.
See stories by Sam Bermas-Dawes